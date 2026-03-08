Telangana Cong RS picks Singhvi declares Rs 2860 cr assets, Narender Reddy Rs 41 cr

Hyderabad: Congress Rajya Sabha picks from Telangana ,Vem Narender Reddy and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, have declared their assets in the affidavits filed with their nominations, revealing a sharp contrast in their financial profiles.

Narender Reddy declares assets worth over Rs 41 crore

According to the affidavit, Vem Narender Reddy (67) declared family assets worth over Rs 41 crore. His movable assets are valued at Rs 42.57 crore, while his wife has movable assets worth Rs 2.27 crore. The couple also holds 40 percent shares in Asthra Krishna Hospitality Group and fixed deposits worth Rs 28 crore.

Narender Reddy reported bank loans totalling Rs 24.79 crore, while his wife has liabilities of Rs 1.38 crore. In the affidavit, he stated that no criminal cases are pending against him and that he has never been convicted. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from CKM College, Warangal.

Political background

A senior Congress leader, Narender Reddy, was elected MLA from Mahabubabad in 2004. He later joined the Indian National Congress in 2017 after leaving the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He currently serves as Advisor to the chief minister (Public Affairs) in Telangana.

Singhvi declares assets worth Rs 2,860 crore

Meanwhile, senior Supreme Court advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi declared assets worth over Rs 2,860 crore jointly held with his wife.

His affidavit also shows a significant rise in income over the past five financial years, with a combined income of more than Rs 1,516 crore during that period.

Singhvi also disclosed artworks and paintings valued at over Rs 25 crore and stated that he has no outstanding loans.