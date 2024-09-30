Telangana Congress storms BRS Bhavan over ‘offensive posts’ on Konda Surekha

The commotion escalated into a fistfight when Congress and BRS party workers clashed between each other.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th September 2024 4:33 pm IST
Telangana Congress storms BRS Bhavan over 'offensive posts' on Konda Surekha
Physical altercation between BRS, Congress cadre

Hyderabad: Congress party workers stormed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party headquarters, Telangana Bhavan in Banjara Hills on Monday, September 30, accusing the party workers of spreading offensive social media content about minister Konda Surekha.

The Congress party workers came in numbers and tried to burn an effigy in front of the Telangana Bhavan, while the BRS party workers attempted to stop the act. The situation escalated into a physical altercation between two party workers. The Congress party workers eventually left the scene, after a brief commotion.

