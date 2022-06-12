Telangana: Congress to woo Muslim voters ahead of assembly polls

Hyderabad: The Congress party will soon be launching various programmes in an attempt to win back the Muslim voters. The party will try to bag at least 40 seats in the total 119 assembly constituencies in Telangana.

Telangana’s Muslim voter base has sided with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for the past eight years. To tilt the scales, election strategist Sunil Kanugolu submitted a report to the Congress leadership in Delhi which advised the party to go all-out to woo minorities ahead of the 2023 assembly polls.

“As the minorities will not vote for the BJP in large numbers, they have to make a choice between the ruling TRS and the Congress. This is the right time to get the minorities back into Congress fold,” he told the Congress leadership.

In the report, Kanugolu said that though chief minister KCR has been criticising the Prime Minister Modi and the BJP government, and floating a national party, Muslims do not fully believe that KCR will go against the BJP.

Analysts say that though Muslims lost faith in Congress after the Babri masjid demolition, they would like to vote for a party which can defeat the BJP or stop it from coming to power.