Telangana Congress turned into Revanth’s private company: Jeevan Reddy

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Congress leader Jeevan Reddy on Wednesday, April 15, said that the party’s state unit has turned into Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s “private company”.

Jeevan alleged that the Grand Old Party has lost its grip on the CM and that the latter is finishing the party. He accused Revanth of ill-treating Congress MLAs. “Revanth is ill-treating the MLAs while K Chandrasekhar Rao respects me despite being an elder,” the former Congress leader told the media.

Reddy said that KCR takes pride in Telangana and its people while Revanth Reddy is trying to degrade the state.

Former Telangana Congress leader Jeevan Reddy on Wednesday, April 15, alleged that the party's state unit has turned into Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's private company.



Jeevan alleged that the Grand Old Party has lost its grip on the CM and that the latter is finishing the… pic.twitter.com/1qOhBTdOQl — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 15, 2026

The former Congress leader has been speaking in favour of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and its president ever since resigning from the All India Congress Committee membership on March 25.

Background

Jeevan’s remark comes a day after Revanth Reddy attacked him for aligning with former Telangana CM KCR. The chief minister made these remarks during a meeting held at his residence with key Congress leaders from Jagtial district. The meeting was attended by ministers, MPs, MLAs, and district party leaders.

Reddy alleged that Jeevan Reddy had “betrayed party workers who stood by him for 40 years” and joined hands with KCR. He described it as “painful” to see a leader of Jeevan Reddy’s experience standing in a submissive position before KCR.

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The chief minister emphasised that the Congress party had always respected Jeevan Reddy and supported his political journey. He noted that party leaders worked hard for his victory in the 2023 Assembly elections and even offered him an opportunity to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Although he was initially advised to contest from Karimnagar, the party later accommodated his request for a ticket from Nizamabad, Revanth said.

Revanth Reddy further stated that even during recent municipal elections, candidates recommended by Jeevan Reddy were given tickets. Despite assurances regarding his and his family’s political future, Jeevan Reddy chose to leave the party, he added.

Reacting strongly to alleged attempts to destabilise the Congress government, the chief minister said that protecting a government elected by the people was his responsibility. He also announced that he would soon visit Jagtial to meet party workers and boost their morale.