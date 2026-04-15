Revanth Reddy slams Jeevan Reddy for joining hands with BRS

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on senior leader Jeevan Reddy, accusing him of compromising the self-respect of Congress workers in Jagitial by aligning with K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

The chief minister made these remarks during a meeting held at his residence with key Congress leaders from Jagitial district. The meeting was attended by ministers, MPs, MLAs, and district party leaders.

Painful to see Jeevan Reddy submissive to KCR: Revanth

Revanth Reddy alleged that Jeevan Reddy had “betrayed party workers who stood by him for 40 years” and joined hands with KCR. He described it as “painful” to see a leader of Jeevan Reddy’s experience standing in a submissive position before KCR.

The chief minister emphasised that the Congress party had always respected Jeevan Reddy and supported his political journey. He noted that party leaders worked hard for his victory in the 2023 Assembly elections and even offered him an opportunity to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Although he was initially advised to contest from Karimnagar, the party later accommodated his request for a ticket from Nizamabad, Revanth said.

Revanth Reddy further stated that even during recent municipal elections, candidates recommended by Jeevan Reddy were given tickets. Despite assurances regarding his and his family’s political future, Jeevan Reddy chose to leave the party, he added.

Reacting strongly to alleged attempts to destabilise the Congress government, the chief minister said that protecting a government elected by the people was his responsibility.

He also announced that he would soon visit Jagitial to meet party workers and boost their morale.

Minister Laxman targets Jeevan Reddy

Meanwhile, Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar criticised Jeevan Reddy, pointing out that the Congress party had given him multiple opportunities, including nine Assembly election tickets, out of which he won five times. He also served as a minister and MLC, the minister noted.

Laxman Kumar questioned Jeevan Reddy’s criticism of the party, reminding him that he himself had previously switched from the Telugu Desam Party to Congress.

He accused Jeevan Reddy of attempting to deflect attention from his declining public support by blaming Revanth Reddy and the party.