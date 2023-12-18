Telangana Congress urge Sonia Gandhi to contest LS polls from state

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress has urged its senior leader and former AICC president Sonia Gandhi to contest from the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. An unanimous resolution was passed by the party leaders here on Monday, December 18.
Speaking to reporters, Congress leader Mohammed Shabbir Ali said, “In the past, the late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had contested from Medak district. We have requested party president Mallikarjun Kharge to submit our request to Sonia Gandhi.”