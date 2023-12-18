Telangana Congress urge Sonia Gandhi to contest LS polls from state

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress has urged its senior leader and former AICC president Sonia Gandhi to contest from the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. An unanimous resolution was passed by the party leaders here on Monday, December 18.

Telangana Congress passed unanimous resolution requesting Sonia Gandhi to contest in Lok Sabha elections from Telangana.



Earlier former PM Indira Gandhi contested as MP from Medak Parliament pic.twitter.com/MzwcUg1CMR — Naveena (@TheNaveena) December 18, 2023

Speaking to reporters, Congress leader Mohammed Shabbir Ali said, “In the past, the late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had contested from Medak district. We have requested party president Mallikarjun Kharge to submit our request to Sonia Gandhi.”