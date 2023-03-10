Telangana: Congress vows to extend govt benefits to tenant farmers

Karimnagar: The Congress on Friday promised to extend government benefits to tenant farmers in Telangana, besides setting up land tribunals in the state.

Speaking to reporters near Karimnagar, AICC General Secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said about 15 lakh tenant farmers in the state are not getting government benefits like crop insurance.

“Congress says that all government programmes be implemented for tenant farmers also,” he told the media.

Ramesh, who listed out five principles for the benefit of farmers, said land tribunals would be set up in all 33 districts of the state.

Congress would also undertake land survey in the state in two years if it comes to power.

Observing that there are 125 laws related to land, he said Congress promises that one comprehensive law would be made related to lands.

Assembly elections are due in Telangana later this year.