Telangana: Congress worker caught harassing woman, beaten publicly

Hyderabad: A Congress leader’s follower was publicly thrashed and handed over to the police after being caught allegedly harassing a woman at a private hospital in Bansuwada town, Kamareddy district.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, December 25, has created a tense atmosphere in the area and sparked widespread attention after videos went viral on social media.

Also Read Newly-wed woman dies by suicide due to harassment in Hyderabad

Public confrontation at hospital

According to reports, Devender Reddy, identified as a close aide of former MLA and Congress leader Enugu Ravinder Reddy, was allegedly caught red-handed by the woman’s husband while harassing her inside the private hospital.

The enraged husband dragged the accused out of the hospital premises onto the road, where he beat him with a slipper before handing him over to the Bansuwada police.

The woman had reportedly informed her husband about the harassment, prompting him to confront the accused at the hospital. The public nature of the incident and the subsequent beating created a commotion in the area, with videos of the confrontation quickly circulating on social media platforms.

Political context in Bansuwada

The incident comes amid ongoing political tensions in the Bansuwada constituency of Kamareddy district.

Former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy and his supporters have been involved in internal Congress party disputes, with protests against current MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy (who defected from BRS) over allegations of sidelining senior party workers.

The matter is now under investigation by the Bansuwada police.