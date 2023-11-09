Telangana: Cong’s minority declaration vows caste census, Rs 4K cr welfare budget

Hyderabad: The Congress on Thursday, November 9, announced its ‘minority declaration’ promising major policies for the minorities in Telangana ahead of state Assembly polls.
Promises in the minority declaration
- The grand old party promised to conduct a caste census within 6 months and ensure ‘fair reservation’ for all backward classes, including minorities, in jobs, education, and government welfare schemes.
- The party also promised an increase in minorities welfare budget to Rs. 4,000 crore along with a dedicated minorities sub-plan.
- The Congress vowed to provide Rs.1,000 crore/annum to facilitate subsidized loans for jobless minority youth and women.
Under commitment to ‘Education & Employment equity’
- The grand old party, under a ‘Abdul Kalam Taufa-e-Taleem’ scheme promised to provide financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh to Muslim, Christian, Sikh, and other minority youth who graduate from M.Phil. and Ph.D. courses. Additionally, Rs.1 lakh will be delivered upon completion of post-graduation, Rs. 25,000 for graduation, Rs.15,000 for Intermediate, and Rs.10,000 for 10th grade, the party said.
- The party also promised to establish a ‘Telangana Sikh Minority Finance Corporation’ and the filling vacancies in minority institutions. It further vowed to conduct a special DSC exam to recruit Urdu medium teachers.
Protection of Religious Rights and Culture
- A monthly honorarium of Rs.10,000-12,000 is being promised for priests from all religions including Imams, Muezzins, Khadims, Pastors, and Granthis.
- The party also promised to amend ‘The Telangana State Minorities Commission Act, 1998’ to make it a permanent body and table its annual report in the state legislative to make ‘suitable changes’ to policies for minorities welfare.
- A promise to digitize land and property records of the Waqf Board in order to “reclaim and re-register the encroached properties of the Waqf Board” is also being made.
Infrastructure and Welfare
- The party promised to protect and allot land for Muslim and Christian Graveyards.
- The Congress also vowed to provide a house site and Rs 5 lakh for the construction of a house for all houseless minority families under the Indiramma Indlu Scheme.
- The party also promised to provide Rs. 1,60,000 to newlywed couples of Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, and other minorities.
Under promotion of ‘Inclusivity and growth’
- The party promised to revitalise SETWIN and transform the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) to develop infrastructure in the Old City.