Telangana: Conman impersonates as principal secy to demand monetary benefits

Uses Gmail ID in bureaucrat's name to dupe public and employees

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Updated: 13th June 2024 8:33 pm IST
Principal secretary to governor Burra Venkatesham complains that a fraudster was using gmail ID sriburravenkatesham@gmail.com to impersonate him to defraud people,

Hyderabad: Burra Venkatesham, principal secretary to the Governor and principal secretary to the government for education and BC Welfare, has become the latest victim of cyber fraudsters impersonating as bureaucrats and duping people of their money.

In a statement to media on Thursday, Venkatesham informed that an impersonator using the gmail ID sriburravenkatesham@gmail.com has been contacting public and government employees, asking them for monetary benefits.

Also Read
Man posing as female teacher over phone rapes 7 tribal girls in MP

“Kindly note that the above mentioned email is fraudulent and all are requested not to respond to such mails/WhatsApp messages, and to report and block the account if the imposter attempts to contact anyone impersonating me,” he said. He also urged people to report to the police immediately if they can identify the impersonator.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Updated: 13th June 2024 8:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button