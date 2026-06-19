Telangana: Conman posing as IPS, doctor cheats 2 women

Hyderabad: Two young women were allegedly cheated out of cash and gold by a fraudster who promised to marry them after posing as a trainee IPS officer and a medical graduate in separate incidents reported under the Tekmal police station limits.

According to police, in the first case, the accused introduced himself as Ritvik Reddy, claiming to be a trainee IPS officer. He allegedly befriended a young woman and promised to marry her after completing his training. After gaining her trust, he sought financial assistance, claiming he needed money to meet certain expenses.

The woman was allegedly persuaded to hand over Rs 5 lakh in cash and 10 grams of gold to a person identified as Uppari Durgesh Sagar, whom she later suspected was the fraudster himself.

Second case

In a similar incident, the accused allegedly approached a 17-year-old girl from Eklaspur village, introducing himself as Satwik Reddy and claiming to be an MBBS graduate. After chatting with her for some time and promising marriage, he reportedly sought financial help to complete his education.

Believing his claims, the teenager allegedly handed over Rs 7 lakh in cash and one tola of gold.

The women later realised they had been deceived and approached the Tekmal police with complaints.

Cases registered

Police have registered cases and launched an investigation to identify and trace the accused. Officials are also examining whether the suspect used a similar modus operandi to cheat other women in the region.