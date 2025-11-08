Telangana constable dies by suicide, third incident this month

Srikanth, a 2009 batch police graduate, was reportedly struggling financially.

Photo of Veena Nair Veena Nair|   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Updated: 8th November 2025 7:16 pm IST
An image of a noose used for representational purpose
Represesntational image

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old constable working at Filmnagar police station allegedly died by suicide on Saturday, November 8, at his home in Mallikarjunanagar, Uppal, making it the third such incident in the month. He was found hanging at his residence.

Srikanth, originally from Jiyaguda, was a 2009 batch police graduate.

According to the police, he had stopped coming to work for fifteen days and was subsequently sent a notice directing him to return to work.

Memory Khan Seminar

He was struggling financially, which made him take the drastic measure, police told Siasat.com

The police confirmed his demise and stated that a case had been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following the post-mortem, his body was returned to the family.

Five days ago, a Telangana police constable named Sandeep shot himself to death with his service pistol on November 3 in Sangareddy.

He worked as an armed reserve constable at II Town Police Station. According to police, he took the extreme step after losing a substantial amount of money in online games.

On November 1, sub-inspector (SI) Mohammed Asif, working in the special branch of Warangal district, Telangana, died by suicide by consuming poison, after he was unable to arrange money for his daughter’s wedding.

Germanten Hospital

His brother had confirmed that the family was under financial debt, and Asif was under extreme stress.

Tags
Photo of Veena Nair Veena Nair|   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Updated: 8th November 2025 7:16 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button