Telangana constable dies by suicide, third incident this month

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old constable working at Filmnagar police station allegedly died by suicide on Saturday, November 8, at his home in Mallikarjunanagar, Uppal, making it the third such incident in the month. He was found hanging at his residence.

Srikanth, originally from Jiyaguda, was a 2009 batch police graduate.

According to the police, he had stopped coming to work for fifteen days and was subsequently sent a notice directing him to return to work.

He was struggling financially, which made him take the drastic measure, police told Siasat.com

The police confirmed his demise and stated that a case had been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following the post-mortem, his body was returned to the family.

Five days ago, a Telangana police constable named Sandeep shot himself to death with his service pistol on November 3 in Sangareddy.

He worked as an armed reserve constable at II Town Police Station. According to police, he took the extreme step after losing a substantial amount of money in online games.

On November 1, sub-inspector (SI) Mohammed Asif, working in the special branch of Warangal district, Telangana, died by suicide by consuming poison, after he was unable to arrange money for his daughter’s wedding.

His brother had confirmed that the family was under financial debt, and Asif was under extreme stress.