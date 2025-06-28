Telangana constable dismissed for role in human trafficking cases

Hyderabad: A police constable was dismissed in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana on Friday, June 28 for his role in three cases of human trafficking.

The accused identified as Kameri Haridas was first booked in 2019 for allegedly trafficking a tribal girl who was later rescued from Madhya Pradesh. The constable was accused number three in that case. In 2025, Haridas was booked in another case of human trafficking as accused number five.

On June 26, the accused now 60 was arrested by the Asifabad police and remanded to judicial custody. Haridas had joined the police force in 1989. He was suspended in 2019 following his first trafficking case registered in Tiryani.

He returned to duty in 2020 at Chintala Manepalli police station but had been absent from duty since 2022.

Meanwhile, Asifabad police on Friday arrested two more accused in the trafficking cases.

“Basheer Ramesh Goud from Dabla village and Jagadeesh Soni from Jaora, both in Madhya Pradesh, were arrested at Asifabad bus stand. Of the ten accused in the June 16 cases, eight have been arrested so far,” Assistant superintendent of police Chittarajan was quoted as saying by the Times of India.