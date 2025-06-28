Telangana: Foundation stone laid for 150 bed hospital in Siddipet

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Friday, June 26, laid a foundation stone for a 150-bed hospital in Siddipet district and inaugurated a 100-bed children and maternal care centre.

“As part of the program, four-lane road works were started under Phase 2 from Husnabad to Sundaragiri at a cost of Rs 77 crore and from Sundaragiri to Kothapalli at a cost of Rs 80 crore,” said the minister after laying the foundation stone.

Narasimha also sanctioned a 50-seat postgraduate medical college in Husnabad town. He stressed the significance of education and acquiring skills in the field of medicine.

The minister said that the Telangana government will establish a nursing college in Husnabad.

Narasimha lauded the efforts of Telangana transport minister, Ponnam Prabhakar, for being instrumental in these developments. Prabhakar represents Husnabad constituency in the Telangana Assembly.

Telangana agriculture minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao was also present during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony.