Telangana: Consumer forum asks Byju’s to pay Rs 71000 for not holding classes

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th January 2026 1:44 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Rangareddy District Dispute Reddressal forum has asked education platform Byju’s to pay Rs 71,000 to a student as compensation after it did not conduct online classes.

Byju’s has been asked to pay Rs 56,000 and 9 percent interest as penalty. According to the complaint by the student’s mother, she enrolled her son, Samarth, for Byju’s Class 8, 9, and 10 foundation course on October 19, 2023.

The three-year course fee was Rs 1.55 lakh, of which Rs 56,000 was paid through a credit card, while the remaining amount was to be paid through EMIs.

The consumer panel directed the platform to pay the amount in 45 days.

Delay in classes

The complainant stated that classes did not begin even weeks after enrollment. Despite repeated phone calls and emails to the company, no proper response was received. Course details were shared only on November 25, more than a month later.

The woman also said that recorded content was being shared as live classes in spite of Byju’s promised live classes. Other issues raised included a delay in the delivery of the learning tablet and failure to revise the EMI tenure to 24 months as promised. Frustrated by the lack of response and service deficiencies, the complainant approached the Consumer Commission.

