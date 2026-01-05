Telangana: Congress leaders protest at KCR’s Siddipet residence

Hyderabad: A group of Congress leaders in Telangana’s Siddipet protested at Bharat Rashtra Samithi(BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao’s (KCR) residence on Sunday, January 4. They demanded that KCR attend the ongoing Assembly’s winter session.

Videos shared on social media showed Congress leaders staging a sit in protest at KCR’s residence at Erravalli. They demanded that the former Telangana CM come and discuss the problems of the region. The protestors raised slogans such as “We don’t want an MLA who doesn’t attend the Assembly”.

The Congress leaders also rolled out a red carpet along with flowers in a sarcastic “welcome” for KCR, who represents the Gajwel constituency in the Telangana Assembly

KCR attends Telangana Assembly

The former Telangana Chief Minister attended the Assembly in December 2025, after being away for two years. With the ruling Congress and BRS at odds over water issues, Rao’s return to the House signaled a heated winter session ahead.

Rao, also the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, was welcomed by his party MLAs in the premises. KCR was also greeted by CM Revanth Reddy during the first day of the winter session of the Telangana Assembly.

Just before the Assembly session, KCR said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s government failed to put pressure on the Union Government, which allegedly returned a detailed project report of the Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project.

KCR’s remarks received a sharp response from Telangana CM Revanth, who pointed out that the former had mostly stayed away from the Assembly during the last two years.

With inputs from PTI