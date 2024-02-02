Telangana: Cop among 3 arrested in fake passport racket

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Telangana has apprehended three more individuals, including a cop, linked to a counterfeit passport case.

This development follows the earlier arrest of a group of 12 suspects, culminating from extensive raids conducted in various locations, including Hyderabad, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Korutla, and Karimnagar.

The recent arrests include Pranab, a Postal Assistant employed at the Adilabad Passport Seva Kendra, Assistant Sub-Inspector Laxman from the Special Branch in Nizamabad, and an agent nabbed in Mumbai.

The initial crackdown targeted the ringleader, Abdus Sattar Osman Al Jahwari, 50, residing in Hyderabad. The unfolding investigation has exposed the issuance of 95 passports to illegal immigrants from Sri Lanka. Authorities have promptly alerted passport and immigration offices to take necessary actions in response.