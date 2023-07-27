Telangana: Cop braves floodwater in Koyyur, saves lives of two

With the help of his team, the SI rescued the duo using a rope and brought them to safety.

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Updated: 27th July 2023 9:03 pm IST
A police sub-inspector of Koyyur police station braves flood water and saves two lives.

Hyderabad: In a brave act, a police sub-inspector working with Koyyur police station saved two people’s lives by stepping into floodwaters on Thursday.

Two people were trapped in the floods in Koyyur in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district when the officer swiftly swung into action. With the help of his team, the SI rescued the duo using a rope and brought them to safety.

“There are many such brave and courageous officers in our department who are completely dedicated to citizen safety. A big salute to each one of them” said Anjani Kumar in a tweet.

Telangana Director General of Police Anjani Kumar appreciated the efforts of the sub-inspector.

