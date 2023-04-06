Telangana cop shoots himself dead after wife’s suicide

Swarupa hanged herself in the bathroom with a scarf early Thursday. When Srinivas woke up and went to the bathroom he saw her hanging.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 6th April 2023 12:17 pm IST
Telangana cop shoots himself dead after wife's suicide
suicide

Hyderabad: A sub-inspector of police in Telangana’s Jangaon town shot himself dead with his service revolver, a couple of hours after his wife hanged herself on Thursday.

Srinivas (55) shot himself dead with service revolver at his house when some police officials had come there to console him over the suicide of his wife Swarupa (50).

Also Read
Telangana BJP chief’s bail application to be heard today

According to police, Swarupa hanged herself in the bathroom with a scarf early Thursday. When Srinivas woke up and went to the bathroom he saw her hanging. On receipt of the information, the couple’s relatives and friends had reached the house.

MS Education Academy

Assistant Commissioner of Police Devender Reddy, town incharge Circle Inspector Nagababu and other officials had also reached the SI’s house. Meanwhile, Srinivas, who was sitting with them in the bedroom, went to the washroom. Minutes later, the officials heard a gunshot. They rushed to the washroom and saw the SI lying dead.

The reason for the couple’s suicide is not known yet. Police shifted the bodies for autopsy and took up investigation.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 6th April 2023 12:17 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button