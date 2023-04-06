Telangana cop shoots himself dead after wife’s suicide

Hyderabad: A sub-inspector of police in Telangana’s Jangaon town shot himself dead with his service revolver, a couple of hours after his wife hanged herself on Thursday.

Srinivas (55) shot himself dead with service revolver at his house when some police officials had come there to console him over the suicide of his wife Swarupa (50).

According to police, Swarupa hanged herself in the bathroom with a scarf early Thursday. When Srinivas woke up and went to the bathroom he saw her hanging. On receipt of the information, the couple’s relatives and friends had reached the house.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Devender Reddy, town incharge Circle Inspector Nagababu and other officials had also reached the SI’s house. Meanwhile, Srinivas, who was sitting with them in the bedroom, went to the washroom. Minutes later, the officials heard a gunshot. They rushed to the washroom and saw the SI lying dead.

The reason for the couple’s suicide is not known yet. Police shifted the bodies for autopsy and took up investigation.