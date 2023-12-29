Telangana cops armed with drug-test kits ahead of New Year’s eve

Hyderabad: In an effort to effectively check drug abuse, the anti-narcotics bureau (TSNAB) of Telangana police has purchased fifty different types of drug-testing equipment ahead of New Year’s eve. These devices will be used to conduct drug tests at farmhouses, pubs, resorts, and other locations where parties are held.

The Commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda have received these drug-test kits.

According to reports, those involved in the abuse of drugs would be caught and sent to de-addiction programmes. Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) director, Sandeep Shandilya, told reporters, “A device called Dräeger Drugcheck 3000 has been procured which can find out if a person has consumed drugs with a sample of their saliva in minutes.”

How it works

Cocaine, cannabis, opiates, amphetamines, methamphetamines, and ketamine are among the substance classes that the Dräeger gadget can detect. A test cassette is used for analysis, and a sanitary sample collection is used to collect saliva samples. In addition to the buffer liquid, the test cassette has a window that shows the control and test lines and two test strips. There are three simple procedures to taking the drug test itself.

Thermostatic Handheld Narcotics Analyser is an additional device that may detect drug residue from nearby objects. This portable drug detector uses lab-proven Raman spectroscopy to identify stimulants, depressants, analgesics, and hallucinogens with ease.