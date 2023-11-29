Telangana: BJP workers, cops clash in Nirmal; several injured

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Bhainsa town of Nirmal district after violent clash broke out between police and supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) near the residence of a relative of Rama Rao Patel, BJP candidate from Mudhol.

As per reports, the Flying Squad Team (FST), acting on intel, initiated a search operation at the residence of Rama Rao Patel’s relatives. The operation, conducted in the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday, soon took a violent turn amid confrontation between the police and BJP supporters. Several policemen and BJP workers sustained injuries, and police vehicles were damaged.

According to a video released by Rama Rao Patel’s relatives, the police, dressed in casual clothes and raincoats, intruded into their home without prior notice, inciting fear and confusion among women, “At midnight on Wednesday, the police barged into our home unannounced to conduct an investigation. The approach was highly inappropriate and alarming, particularly for the women in my family. At the time, I was 10 km away, but I hurried back as soon as I heard the news. I firmly believe that the police, who are working at the behest of BRS, are deliberately targeting BJP workers. Police failed to present a search warrant,” said Rama Rao Patel’s relative in a video statement.

According to the police, dozens of people gathered at the spot, in violation of of Section 144, which is in force in view of the election. The situation escalated when the crowd allegedly resorted to stone-pelting, injuring police and damaging police vehicles.

Police told the media that following intel from the FST, they were asked to carry out an investigation. “The gathering was not only illegal under Section 144, but also turned violent, endangering our officers. We are considering pressing charges of attempted murder against all those involved in the aggression. They even tried to choke policemen, grabbing them by the neck and tearing off their shirts,” police said.