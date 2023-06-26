Telangana: Cops bust fake job racket in Warangal, 3 arrested

Hyderabad: The Warangal Task Force along with the Narsampeta police on Sunday busted a job racket and apprehended three persons. The joint team seized Rs. 3 lakh cash, laptops, fake call letters and salary slips.

According to a police press release, the accused persons were identified as Koribilli Upendra, a resident of Visakhapatnam, Ganti Gautham from Dharmavaram of East Godavari, and Mangalampati Veeraiah from Mangalagiri.

Police said that four others named Rayaparthi Ramesh, Rayaparthi Venkateshwarlu, Rayaparthi Santoshimata and Rayaparthi Pushpalatha are absconding. An investigation has been launched to nad them.

According to the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sampth Rao, the gang’s main target was unemployed persons. They would dupe them on the pretext of promising the position of clerk in the Railways department using fake call letters, the police officer said.

“Assuring a government job sans examinations and interviews, the gang demanded money from gullible youth. They fleeced victims of over Rs 32 lakh in total,” the ACP said.

Following the raid, the arrested persons were handed to the Narsampet police. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.