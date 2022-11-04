Telangana: Cops conduct month-long awareness program on cyberbullying

Hyderabad: The Women Safety Wing (WSW) of the Telangana State Police conducted a month-long campaign to increase awareness regarding cyberbullying and harassment in October. More than 1,10,000 students participated.

According to the Additional DGP (Women Safety) Swathi Lakra, an extensive schedule with engaging initiatives a coherent digital strategy, designated She Teams and Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTU) was prepared by the WSW.

Information regarding cyberbullying, cyber frauds, loan apps, OTP fraud, social media safety and privacy settings were distributed through posters, social media posts, banners, pamphlets, flash mobs, instagram chat/phone-In, quizzes, cyber polls, drawing competitions, Instagram story engagement polls etc .

According to Lakra, The WSW distributed more than 2 lakh pamphlets in both Telugu and English languages, and visited over 200 villages and 150 schools and colleges.

“In a first-of-its-kind interactive initiative, a digital quiz was conducted via the WSW website. Around 30,000 students participated and they were awarded certificates. Flash mobs and skits were conducted in different cities in Telangana,” Lakra said.