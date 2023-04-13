Telangana: Cops to block stolen, lost cell phones to prevent data theft

Hyderabad: Telangana police personnel are now being trained to block stolen or lost mobile phones so that the data is not exploited.

The training is offered by the Department of Telecommunications, which recently launched the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) site, via which police officers at the station level may ban stolen or lost mobile phones to avoid data theft. The CEIR is a Department of Telecommunications project.

Telangana Director General of Police Anjani Kumar met with police officers receiving training for the project on Thursday. Police officers from all 746 police stations in the state will be taught the use of CEIR, and the project will be implemented following the training.

“A user ID and password will be assigned to each police station. After logging into the CEIR, the person in charge at the police station will be able to block the number; if the device is found, it can be simply unlocked using the software,” he explained.

The DGP further said that the nature of crime has evolved throughout time, from serious felonies such as dacoity to crimes employing technology. “These days, all crimes are related to technology. Identity theft is today’s most serious crime. With stolen data, a person can create another person with the same identity,” he explained.

Additional Director General CID Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat said that 60 officers ranging in rank from constables to Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) attended the one-day training programme on Thursday. He stated that these officers will return to their units and provide the aforementioned training to police station-level nodal officers.