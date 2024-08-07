Telangana, Corning sign MoU for upskilling and glass tubing facility

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday, August 7, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Corning Incorporated, a global company in materials science, to collaborate on skilling the state’s workforce and to also help with advancing technological innovation in key industries.

This MoU was signed between Corning’s team led by Ronald Verkleeren, Senior Vice President, Emerging Innovations Group, and Telangana’s team led by chief minister A Revanth Reddy and state IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu and other officials in New York. The focus of the partnership will be on skilling local workforce in advanced manufacturing and chemical engineering technologies, said a press release from the chief minister’s office (CMO).

“As part of the agreement, Corning and Telangana would collaborate on designing and implementing programs focused on skilling local workforce in advanced manufacturing and chemical engineering technologies. These initiatives aim to ensure that Telangana’s talent pool remains competitive on a global scale, aligning with state’s vision of becoming a hub for cutting-edge research and development in pharmaceutical and chemical sectors,” added the release.

Apart from that, Corning will also enhance its partnership and participation in the Flow Chemistry Technology (FCT) hub, a collaborative initiative of the Government of Telangana, with Dr. Reddy’s Limited, Laurus Pharma Limited, and University of Hyderabad

Corning’s state-of-the-art pharmaceutical glass tubing facility is also likely to commence production in mid-2025 in Telangana. “By integrating Corning’s innovative velocity glass-coating technology, the facility is expected to bolster productivity and operational efficiencies for Telangana’s rapidly expanding pharmaceutical sector,” said the release.

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy and other officials are currently in America to attract investments in Telangana.