Corning to setup Gorilla glass manufacturing unit in Telangana

Hyderabad: US-based specialty glass, ceramics, and related materials and technologies provider Corning Inc. is making its India debut with Telangana with a gorilla glass manufacturing unit.

To be set up at a cost of Rs 934 crores, the proposed manufacturing facility will manufacture cover glass for market leaders in the smartphone industry, a press release informed.

Headquartered in New York, Corning Inc. is a Fortune 500 materials science company with expertise in glass science, ceramics science, and optical physics.

The proposed investment of Rs 934 crores by Corning along with their partners will be a strategic investment and will play a pivotal role in driving the smartphone manufacturing ecosystem in Telangana and in India.

The facility is expected to generate employment for over 800 people, it further said.

Telangana Industries minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) met with John Bayne, senior vice president, Ravi Kumar, global operations executive, and Sarah Cartmell, Director of Government Affairs from Corning Inc. in New York.

On the occasion, KTR said, “Telangana is fast emerging as a hub for electronics manufacturing as a result of the initiatives undertaken by the State in the last 9 years. Several electronics manufacturing companies are increasingly choosing Hyderabad as their destination. Foxconn made a significant investment in the State earlier this year, and now Corning’s investment in Telangana will propel a new era of smartphone manufacturing in Telangana and in India.”

Principal Secretary for Industries & IT Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary for Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, and Director Electronics Sujai Karampuri were also present during the meeting.