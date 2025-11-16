Telangana cotton farmers unable to sell cops: KTR attacks govt

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, November 16, slammed the Telangana and central governments for not helping cotton farmers in the state to sell their crops.

Stating that despite nearly 50 lakh acres of cotton cultivation this year, KTR said that both the Congress run Telangana government and the BJP-led Centre should intervene in the matter. He also accused the state and central governments of “jointly failing” the farming community.

The BRS leader slammed both the governments, and said lakhs of cotton farmers who toiled throughout the year are now unable to sell their produce. Accusing them of “reckless negligence” towards the severe cotton procurement crisis unfolding across the state KTR demanded that the Centre immediately intervene to address farmer distress.

KTR said that Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy visited Delhi multiple times and claimed that he has not raised the cotton issue meaningfully. He also criticised the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) for refusing to procure cotton on the grounds of moisture content, Kapas Mobile App registration issues, and allegations of corruption in ginning mills and their grading.

In a statement from his office, KTR stated that due to these hurdles, farmers are not even receiving the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹8,110 per quintal, while the open market is offering only ₹6,000–₹7,000, causing losses of nearly ₹2,000 per quintal. “KTR said that CCI has purchased only 1.12 lakh tonnes so far—alarmingly low compared to the season’s projected 28.29 lakh tonnes, calling it clear evidence of a deepening procurement crisis,” it added.