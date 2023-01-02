Telangana: Counselling schedule for DEECET 2022 phase-II announced

Hyderabad: The school education department has released the schedule for the second phase of counselling for the Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET) 2022.

The counselling would be followed by admissions into a two-year diploma in elementary education and a diploma in preschool education for the academic batch 2022-23.

Also, the candidates who failed to appear for phase-I of counselling would have to get their certificates verified on January 3.

Those who cleared phase-I of counselling may go ahead and exercise web options between January 5 and 7.

Seats for the selected candidates will be allotted on January 13.

Candidates should have to report at allotted colleges between January 17 and 19.

Visit the website for further details.