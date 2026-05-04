Telangana couple ends life over financial distress

Man died by suicide in Baharain on May 1 due to financial distress.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th May 2026 12:29 pm IST
Dalit girl dies by suicide
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Hyderabad: An engaged couple died by suicide in Telangana’s Jagtial district on May 1, as they were facing financial issues.

The deceased were identified as Makkala Saikumar, 22, and Olle Sruthi. While Sruthi was a native of Sripur Village, Mallapur mandal, Kumar belonged to Paatadaamrajupall. Six months ago, the couple got engaged with the support of their families.

Kumar convinced Sruthi that they would marry after he settles down in the Gulf. He was not satisfied with his present condition and wanted to build a house before getting married.

Subhan Bakery

However, the man died by suicide in Baharain on May 1 due to financial distress. After learning of Kumar’s death Sruthi also took the extreme step and hung herself to a ceiling fan on the same day.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th May 2026 12:29 pm IST

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