Telangana CPGET from June 30; download hall tickets from June 27

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET), for the academic year 2023-24 will be conducted from June 30 to July 10.

Qualifying the entrance tests, students can get admission into various post-graduation courses including MA, M Sc, M Com, MCJ, MLib Sc, M Ed, M.P.Ed, and also into PG diploma courses and five years Integrated Programmes offered by varsities including Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana, Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University for the upcoming academic year.

In May, Osmania University invited online applications from candidates who have passed or appeared for the final semester (year) examination in the qualifying degree or Intermediate for CPGET.

Candidates who applied for the entrance tests can download their hall tickets from the website or the Osmania website from June 27.

The entrance tests in 45 subjects will be conducted in computer-based mode.

Candidates have been asked to report at the centre one and a half hours before the commencement of the exam.