Telangana: CPI calls bandh, hunger strike against auction of SCCL coal blocks

Hyderabad: CPI state secretary and Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao announced that CPI would hold a bandh on July 5 to protest against the auction of coal mines by the Centre, which would be followed by hunger strikes for 15 days.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Wednesday, he said that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) had committed the sin of surrendering the interests of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) to the Centre, and helped Ambani and Adani in conspiring to take over the company.

Noting that BJP was too dangerous, he said that there was a need to be cautious, as one can’t imagine Telangana without SCCL, as it provided direct and indirect livelihood to lakhs of people.

Alleging that Union coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy was part of the conspiracy being hatched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sambasiva Rao appealed to the state government to be prepared to wage a struggle to protect SCCL.

He also opined that KCR held no moral high ground to speak on the defection of BRS MLAs, as it was the sin committed by him during the BRS regime which came back to haunt his party.

Observing that Congress was encouraging defections from BRS only out of fear and not to play vengeance politics, he clarified that CPI was in principle against the political defections.