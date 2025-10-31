Telangana: CPM leader killed during morning walk in Khammam

Hyderabad: A gruesome incident took place in Khammam district, where CPM leader and former state general secretary of the Farmers’ Association, Samineni Rama Rao, was hacked to death by unidentified assailants.

The murder occurred in Patharlapadu village under Chinthakani mandal on Friday morning, October 31. Rama Rao, who had gone out for his routine morning walk, was attacked with knives and killed on the spot.

Rama Rao had earlier served twice as the state secretary of the Farmers’ Association and also held the position of Sarpanch of Patharlapadu village.

Khammam commissioner visits crime scene

Khammam Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt visited the crime scene, inspected the spot, and spoke with the bereaved family members. CPM state committee members Potineni Sudarshan, Ponnam Venkateshwara Rao, and several other party leaders met Rama Rao’s family to express their condolences.

Police forces have been deployed in large numbers in Patharlapadu to maintain law and order.

Deputy CM expresses shock

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka expressed deep shock over the killing of Rama Rao.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to the family, he stated that there is no place for violent politics in the state and assured that those responsible for the murder would be tracked down and punished according to the law.