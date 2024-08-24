Telangana: CPM to hold dharna at all revenue offices on August 29

Hyderabad: CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram announced a statewide dharna at all revenue offices on August 29, demanding the state government to fulfil the promises it made to farmers before the elections.

Addressing media in Hyderabad on Saturday, he accused the Congress of following the same policies as BRS. He said that many CPM workers were being taken into preventive custody just before chief minister Revanth Reddy’s visits to attend official programmes.

The CPM questioned how the state government could declare the farm loan waiver complete when only Rs 18,000 crore out of the Rs 31,000 crore announced for waiving loans up to Rs 2 lakh had been released.

“The chief minister had said that ration cards will not be taken as the basis for waiving off loans, but he is acting on the contrary. During our study of the loan waiver in two villages, we have found that out of 1,100 farmers who took loans, only 300 loans have been waived off,” he said.

Calling the state government’s decision to demolish illegal structures at full tank level and buffer zones of irrigation tanks as the right thing to do, he was apprehensive about whether the Congress government would continue the demolition drive, or halt it as the BRS did after getting into an initial huddle.

He demanded that action also needed to be taken against the officials who gave permission for such illegal structures.