Telangana: Cricket betting racket busted in Mahbubabad, 4 held

Hyderabad: A Task Force team from Mahbubabad district along with theSR Nagar police busted an online IPL cricket betting racket in Mahabubabad district on Monday and arrested four people. The joint team seized Rs 5.50 lakh from the possession of the accused.

The accused were identified as V Ramakrishna, T Vikram, Ch Praveen and Anand Kiran. Two of them were from Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP), Sharat Chandra Pawar, the main accused V Ramakrishna from Eluru was the organiser (punter) of the betting racket.

“Ramakrishna used to maintain records about an investment of bet money in a team, and the amount promised/won was being transferred online,” he said.