Telangana: Cricket betting racket busted in Mahbubabad, 4 held

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 25th April 2023 5:42 pm IST
IPL betting racket busted in Karnataka, one held

Hyderabad: A Task Force team from Mahbubabad district along with theSR Nagar police busted an online IPL cricket betting racket in Mahabubabad district on Monday and arrested four people. The joint team seized Rs 5.50 lakh from the possession of the accused.

The accused were identified as V Ramakrishna, T Vikram, Ch Praveen and Anand Kiran. Two of them were from Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP), Sharat Chandra Pawar,  the main accused V Ramakrishna from Eluru was the organiser (punter) of the betting racket.

MS Education Academy

“Ramakrishna used to  maintain records about an investment of bet money in a team, and the amount promised/won was being transferred online,” he said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 25th April 2023 5:42 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button