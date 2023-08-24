Telangana CS reviews arrangements for inauguration of worship places at Secretariat

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari visited the religious structures being built in the vicinity of the Secretariat complex to oversee the arrangements being made for their inauguration on Friday.

State chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be inaugurating the Nalla Pochamma Temple, Church and Mosque on August 25.

Chief Secretary Smt. Santhi Kumari today visited the places of worship that are being built in the vicinity of State Secretariat complex to oversee the arrangements being made for their inauguration by Hon'ble Chief Minister tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/c7yyBWi0Qq — Office of Chief Secretary, Telangana Govt. (@TelanganaCS) August 24, 2023

The chief secretary took stock of the arrangements being made for the inauguration of the religious structures with the officials of R&B, police and other departments.

She instructed the officials to complete all the pending works by Thursday evening.

She also participated in the puja held at the Nalla Pochchamma temple.