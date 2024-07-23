Telangana CS reviews rainfall, flood preparedness with district officials

Hyderabad: Cautioning all the district collectors to make prior arrangements for setting up temporary rehabilitation camps in their respective districts amid heavy rainfall across Telangana, chief secretary Santhi Kumari asked officials to contact her at any hour in case of an emergency.

Rainfall, along with 30-40 km/h winds, is forecasted for the next three days.

During a teleconference held with all district collectors, commissioners of police and superintendents of police on Monday, July 22, Bhadradri-Kothagudem collector Jitesh V Patel informed the chief secretary that the district administration was submitting a preliminary report on the crop losses and damage to houses and other assets due to floods in various parts of the district.

He informed the chief secretary that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been stationed in the vulnerable areas in the district, to respond to any exigencies.

Mulugu district collector informed the chief secretary that mandal-wise teams have been stationed to monitor the situation, and that an official in every village has been deputed to disseminate information about the situation so that the developing flood situation could be effectively monitored.

He informed that 77 villages in the 100 km stretch of Godavari belt in Mulugu district have been identified as vulnerable to floods and that steps have been taken to prevent any untoward happenings.

Directing the officials to be on the ground to give out information and take necessary steps as directed, the chief secretary has cautioned the officials that any official negligence will not be tolerated if case of loss of life.