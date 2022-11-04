Telangana: CS Somesh holds meet over PM Modi’s visit to Ramagundam

The RFCL, which began doing business in March 2021, is being visited by the Prime Minister, and Arun Singhal, the union secretary for the fertilisers department and is directly overseeing the preparations.

CS Somesh in the review meeting with officials.

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday held a high-level review meeting at the BRKR Bhavan regarding preparations in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ramagundam on November 12.

DGP Mahendar Reddy, South Central Railway GM Arun Kumar, Ramagundam Fertiliser Factory CEO AK Jain and officials of various departments participated in the meeting.

Somesh Kumar asked the officials to make sure that all the arrangements are made stringently and that the security measures should be set in place as per the blue book.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Ramagundam to dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited on November 12.

Speaking to the media a few days ago, Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao stated that the chief minister’s office did not receive any official communication from the Prime Minister’s Office concerning the latter’s visit or the opening of RFCL.

