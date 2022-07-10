Telangana: CS Somesh Kumar holds meet with collectors to discuss heavy rains

Ḥyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Sunday held a video conference with the collectors of all districts and took stock of the situation arising due to heavy rains in the state.

He directed the collectors to work in close coordination with all the line departments and take all preventive measures and see that no untoward incident takes place.

The chief secretary said that as the state is witnessing heavy rains over the last three days the collectors should be on high alert and take all steps to prevent loss of life, cattle or damage to any property.

He also directed the collectors to step up vigil by setting up a control room in the collectorate. Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration and Energy departments should ensure that no problems arise due to the incessant rains.

Somesh Kumar stated that heavy rains have been reported in the districts of Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Siricilla, Bhupalpally and Mulugu. As the tanks, ponds and reservoirs are in spate, officials should be on high alert and see that sandbags are kept ready if breaches to vulnerable tanks take place. “People living in low-lying areas may be shifted to special camps if necessary. Any damages to roads should be immediately repaired,” he added.

Sunil Sharma, Special Chief Secretary Energy, Arvind Kumar Special CS MAUD, Jitender Addl DG, Satyanarayana CDMA, Lokesh Kumar Commissioner GHMC, Sandeep Kumar Sultania Secretary PR&RD, Sri Muralidhar ENC, M Hanumantha Rao Director PR&RD, Rahul Bojja Secretary Disaster Management, and other officials participated in the video conference.