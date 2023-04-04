Telangana: CWC directs joint survey on Polavaram backwaters

Hyderabad: Central Water Commission (CWC) on Monday, directed the Andhra Pradesh government and Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) to conduct a joint survey on the effect of Polavaram backwaters.

Telangana government had earlier appealed to the Centre to conduct a study to observe the effects on the backwaters of the Godavari River due to the construction of the Polavaram Irrigation Project in Andhra Pradesh.

An ultimatum was issued by the CWC to the PPA asking it to complete the survey in a fixed time frame.

CWC further urged the authority to discuss the issue over a meeting with the irrigation officials of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on April 10.

The Supreme Court ordered a consensus with all the states when Telangana, AP, Odisha and Chhattisgarh approached it claiming technical objections regarding the project.

In this context, the CWC held a meeting in New Delhi and discussed the effects on the Godavari River’s backwaters due to the Polavaram Project’s construction.

After reviewing the objections of the respective states, the CWC chairman Kushwinder Vohra directed officials to go through the previous studies and maps prepared by both states on the flood.

In the meeting, Telangana representatives strongly protested that AP was deliberately delaying the survey on the Polavaram project flooding and sought CWCs intervention.

Telangana officials also asked the CWC to conduct the survey immediately given the upcoming rainy season.