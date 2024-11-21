Telangana Cyber Security Bureau warns against fraudulent APK scams 

Cybercriminals are using fake apps such as PM-KISAN and PM YOJANA to deceive users and steal sensitive information.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 21st November 2024 1:24 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has alerted citizens about a surge in scams involving fraudulent Android Package Kit (APK) files. Cybercriminals are using fake apps such as PM-KISAN and PM YOJANA to deceive users and steal sensitive information.

The Bureau has urged citizens to uninstall any suspicious apps immediately and take protective measures. Users are advised to:

  • Change passwords for all potentially compromised accounts.
  • Report incidents by calling the cybercrime helpline at 1930.

Safety Guidelines Issued:

  1. Avoid downloading APK files from unknown or unofficial platforms. Stick to trusted sources like the Google Play Store or official websites.
  2. Carefully review app details, permissions, and publisher information before downloading.
  3. Do not click on unverified links received via SMS, email, or messaging apps.

The TGCSB emphasized the importance of staying vigilant to protect personal and financial information from cyber fraudsters. For further assistance, citizens can reach out to the cybercrime helpline or local cybercrime cells.

