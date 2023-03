Hyderabad: Veteran leader and Former TRS Rajyasabha MP D Srinivas is set to rejoin the Congress party.

Srinivas played a key role to bring back congress into power in 2004 and 2009. His son D Arvind is the sitting BJP MP from Nizamabad.

Once he joins the party, he is going to participate in the ‘Satyagraha’ protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha, Congress said.

