Telangana: Dalit Bandhu to reach 500 beneficiaries in every constituency, says K Eashwar

Hyderabad: Welfare Minister, Koppula Eashwar, said that Telangana’s Dalit Bandhu scheme benefits would be ensured to 500 Dalits in every assembly constituency after he laid the foundation stones for various developmental works in Dharmaram Mandal of Peddapalli District on Thursday.



The Minister also confirmed the launch of the next phase of Dalit Bandhu in the coming three months, adding that the selection of beneficiaries would also be taken up.

The Dalit Bandhu scheme, introduced for the growth of the Dalits, has bought changes in the lives of its beneficiaries, said the minister.

Applauding the chief minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao’s initiative for the welfare of people in Telangana, Eashwar stated that Telangana was the only state giving top priority to its citizens.

The welfare minister also highlighted the Palle Pragathi programme, remarking that the programme has successfully fetched the purpose of improvising greenery and sanitation in villages and also served all basic facilities to people living in rural areas.

The minister also distributed sewing machines to 68 beneficiaries sanctioned through SC corporation (Scheduled Castes Co-Operative Development Corporation Ltd.)