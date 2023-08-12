Telangana: Dalit farmer tied to pole, beaten up in Mancherial 

In a disturbing incident, a Dalit farmer was allegedly beaten up after being tied to a wooden pool by an upper-caste man at Shetpalli village of Mancherial district’s Kotha mandal.

The Dalit farmer was ‘punished’ as his bulls grazed in the upper-caste man’s paddy field. The incident occurred on Thursday, August 10. However, it came to light on Friday after a disturbing clip of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

According to the Kotapally police, the Dalit man identified as Durgam Bapu, was assaulted by Suram Ramireddy.

Bapu alleged that the accused caught his collar and dragged him out of his house. He added that while thrashing him mercilessly, Ramireddy hurled casteist abuse at him.

“Some locals attempted to rescue me but Ramireddy scolded them,” Bapu added.

The video of the incident sparked outrage and several Dalit rights organisations staged a protest and demanded stern action against Ramireddy.

The Kotapally police have registered a case against Ramireddy under SC, ST Atrocities Prevention Act and investigations are going on.