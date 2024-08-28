Telangana: Dalits prevented from entering Durga Matha temple in Siddipet

Hyderabad: Dalits were prevented by upper caste people from entering the newly constructed Durga Matha temple in Siddipet district. After filing a complaint with the police, ‘counselling’ was given to both communities to sort out the issue.

This incident took place at Venkatapuram, a suburb of Markuk Mandal, Siddipet district. On the occasion of the Bonalu festival, Dalits had gone to the temple to pray for village devotees. However, those belonging to the upper caste prevented them from entering its premises.

Following an altercation, the Dalit community members lodged a complaint with the police and a case was registered against some people for caste discrimination. The Siddipet police stated that it was an unfortunate incident to prevent people from entering the temple.

The Siddipet police said that the case is being investigated. Officials said that they visited the village along with police personnel and counselled both sections. However, this is not the first time that Dalits have been prevented from entering a temple, as such instances routinely happen from time to time.

After the counselling, village elders in Siddipet assured the Dalit families they would make arrangements to celebrate Bonalu festival as usual.

Earlier this year, the opposition BRS alleged that deputy chief minister and Congress MLA M Bhatti Vikramarka faced discrimination at the Yadagiri Laxmi Narasimhaswamy temple after he was made to sit on the ground while in the presence of chief minister A Revanth Reddy and other cabinet colleagues.