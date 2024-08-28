‘Will accompany HYDRA to demolish my properties if…’: Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, August 28, stated that Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) would not hesitate to demolish the properties of his family members if found flouting rules of construction norms.

The CM was responding to remarks made by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) who alleged that the HYDRA was only selectively targeting the properties of opposition party leaders while ignoring the chief minister’s brother Anumula Thirupati’s properties.

Speaking to the media CM Revanth said that any constructions, including those by his family, if found located in the full tank level (FTL) or buffer zones will face demolition without exception.

“I am challenging KTR. If he can prove that my house or even any of the properties that belong to my family members are built in illegal zones, I will accompany HYDRA to demolish them. I want KTR and Harish Rao to lead the fact-finding committee that determines whether a property is built illegally or not. If my house is deemed illegal, I will readily demolish it,” CM Revanth told reporters.

The chief minister also demanded accountability for public representatives and specifically urged the suspension of BRS leaders Malla Reddy, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy for alleged violations and encroachments.

He also criticized KTR’s Janwada farmhouse, questioning its approval by the local sarpanch and calling for KTR’s disqualification as an MLA for failing to disclose the farmhouse lease in his affidavit.

HYDRA police stations

CM Revanth announced that HYDRA would soon get police station status to enhance law enforcement. He emphasized that no one, regardless of their position, would be exempt from scrutiny and that public representatives should set a strong example.

Regarding education-related encroachments, he warned against using educational institutions as a cover for illegal constructions on lakes, cautioning against absurd scenarios like a “floating college” on Tank Bund.

CM questions Kavitha’s bail

On BRS leader and KTR’s sister K Kavitha’s bail, CM Revanth questioned the speed at which the bail was provided when compared to AAP leader like Arvind Kejriwal is still in judicial custody. He implied a possible covert alliance between BRS and BJP, suggesting political favouritism might have influenced Kavitha’s swift bail.

Kavitha was released from the Tihar jail on Tuesday after the Supreme Court granted her bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Accompanied by her brother KTR, her husband D Anil Kumar and cousin Harish Rao, she arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday to a grand reception from party workers.