Hyderabad: Starting on September 26, there will be a 14-day Dasara holidays for all state schools and they will reopen only on October 10. The festival of Dasara is on October 5.

According to the academic calendar released by the School Education department, the Christmas break will be observed by missionary schools from December 22 to December 28 and by non-missionary schools from January 13 to January 17, 2023.