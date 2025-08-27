Telangana DCA busts illegal clinic in Jangaon, one arrested

Officials seized 35 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids like Methylprednisolone and anti-ulcer drugs.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 27th August 2025 8:29 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials on Tuesday raided a clinic located in Jangaon district and seized Rs 18,000 worth of medicines. One person has been arrested.

Macha Srinivas was apprehended after the officials were tipped off that he was running a clinic without proper medical qualifications.

During the raid, officials seized 35 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics like Meropenem and Ceftriaxone, steroids like Methylprednisolone, analgesics, and anti-ulcer drugs. The medicines were stocked without a valid drug licence.

Authorities warned that indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by quacks or unqualified medical practitioners could have serious consequences, including death. Misuse of steroids can cause severe health complications, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects.

Samples of the seized medicines have been sent for analysis. Further investigation is underway.

