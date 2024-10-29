Telangana DCA cracks down on 15 pharmacies around govt hospitals



HYDERABAD: Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials raided fifteen private medical shops located within the premises of government hospitals in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar for violation of various rules, on Tuesday, October 29.

During the raids, several violations were reported. Drugs were sold without a prescription from a registered medical practitioner and in the absence of a registered pharmacist; registers for Schedule drugs were not maintained; sales and purchase bills were not produced; drugs were not stored according to recommended storage conditions. “Physician’s samples and government supply drugs were found on the premises and expired drugs were identified,” said DG DCA V B Kamalasan Reddy.

Show cause notices have been issued to all fifteen medical shops regarding the reported violations of the Drugs Rules.

Action will be taken against these medical shops for the identified violations after receiving their explanations in response to the notices, in accordance with the provisions of the Drugs Rules,he added.