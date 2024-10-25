DCA raids unlicensed pharmacy in Dilsukhnagar, seize drugs worth Rs 1.15L

Hyderabad: Unlicenced medicines worth Rs 1.15 lakh were seized by the Drug Control Administration (DCA) on Thursday, October 25, raided an unsilenced medical store in Dilsukhnagar and seized medicines worth Rs 1.15 lakh.

The accused, identified as Neerkanti Nagesh, was operating the store without a license. During the raid, DCA officers detected an unauthorised stock of large quantities of medicines for sale. 19 varieties of medicines including antibiotics, antihistaminic, antiulcer drugs, etc. were found stocked for sale at the premises.

“Dealers who supply medicines to such unlicensed shops, which are stocking and selling medicines without a drug license, are also punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and stringent action shall be taken against such dealers. The wholesalers shall mandatorily ensure that the recipient entities hold a valid drug license before supplying medicines to them,” said the DCA officials.