Telangana DCA detects misleading claims on ayurvedic tablets ‘for high BP’

Hyderabad: Drugs Control Administration (DCA) Telangana officials, detected an ayurvedic medicine ‘Mukta Vati Extra Power Tablets,’ moving in the market with a misleading claim on its labels that it treats ‘high blood pressure’ which is a contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

The Act prohibits the advertisement of certain drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders. No person shall take part in the publication of the advertisement regarding the diseases/disorders indicated under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

During the raid conducted on Friday, November 8, to detect medicines sold in the market with misleading and objectionable advertisements, DCA officials detected “Mukta Vati Extra Power Tablets,” manufactured by Divya Pharmacy, Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The label of the product bears a misleading claim stating that it treats high blood pressure.

The said ayurvedic medicine was detected by DCA officials at a medical store in Ichoda village, Adilabad district. Stocks were seized during the raid, said V B Kamalasan Reddy, DG DCA.

Advertisement of a medicine for the treatment of ‘high blood pressure’ is prohibited under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

Drugs Inspector, Adilabad, A Srilatha, carried out the raid. Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

People who make misleading advertisements regarding drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders are punishable under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, with imprisonment which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both, officials warned.